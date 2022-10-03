PlayStation Fans are Begging for a Remake of The Legend of Dragoon
Earlier today, news leaked about a possible remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. The rumor comes a few weeks after the release of The Last of Us Remake, and a lot of PlayStation fans are upset about the possibility. After all, Horizon Zero Dawn is a fairly recent game, and those resources could instead be dedicated to resurrecting another one of the company's games instead. PlayStation has a vast stable of IPs that have remained dormant for ages, including The Legend of Dragoon. Today's news led to many fans once again noting their desire to see the game resurrected.
The Legend of Dragoon released on the original PlayStation back in 1999. At the time, the game drew a number of comparisons to the Final Fantasy franchise. That might have something to do with the game killing off a major party member, similar to the way Aerith died in Final Fantasy VII. Regardless, sales of the game were fairly decent, and The Legend of Dragoon has clearly found a passionate fanbase online. Despite this, PlayStation has never released a follow-up game, and the series remains dormant. For now, fans will just have to keep trying to make their voices heard!
Seems like the perfect game to bring back.
Remaster legend of Dragoon please #remaster #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/SP0uGsORk9— Neopratra (@NeolightTimes) October 3, 2022
PlayStation has no shortage of IPs to choose from.
PLAYSTATION IP that NEED a Remake/Remaster more then horizon zero dawn— silenjoker 45 (@silentjoker45) October 3, 2022
Sly Cooper
Resistance
Infamous
Drakengard
The Legend of Dragoon
Ico
Killzone(2004)
Jak & Daxter
Kinetica
SOCOM
Syphon Filter
They don't own Dino Crisis or Parasite Eve, but those are still good picks.
Wait, Sony really about to remaster Horizon? Like for real? Y’all can’t remaster/remake any other titles?! Like Legend of Dragoon, the Jak franchise, Sly Cooper, Dino Crisis, Parasite Eve?! REALLY?!?!— LVG (@LVGGAMINGEXP) October 3, 2022
Hopes dashed yet again.
every time i see Legend of Dragoon trending i get excited thinking there’s new news on it only to find out it’s just people asking for a remake 😭— 👻 Ghostly Gay Corpse • 🍂🎃🍁 (@OLivyaMay_Livy) October 2, 2022
These fans have been straving for 22 years!
How bout legend of dragoon remake @PlayStation remake that instead or at least a 60fps bloodborne patch smh...— ssvisions3 (@xmvisions) October 2, 2022
We all do. We all do.
I need a Legend of Dragoon remake/remaster. pic.twitter.com/sAt2gZ50QT— ✌🏻 (@belleoftheshire) October 2, 2022
A Horizon remake just doesn't make sense.
If @PlayStation wants to remaster or remake games why not do something like Legend of Dragoon, Twisted Metal, Army Men Sarge's Hero 1 or 2, Sly Cooper, Jack and Daxter... remake the games that deserve it and that have been out for much longer than just 5 years.— Hybrid.Crossfade.Mixes (@JoseZam43629652) October 2, 2022
Give the people what they want, Jim.
Jim Ryan remastering Horizon Zero Dawn which came out last gen and remastering The Last of Us every gen while I wait for a sequel to Legend of Dragoon. pic.twitter.com/mR0HFCHb62— Edward Torres (@Murderstorm117) October 2, 2022