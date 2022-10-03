PlayStation Fans are Begging for a Remake of The Legend of Dragoon

Earlier today, news leaked about a possible remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. The rumor comes a few weeks after the release of The Last of Us Remake, and a lot of PlayStation fans are upset about the possibility. After all, Horizon Zero Dawn is a fairly recent game, and those resources could instead be dedicated to resurrecting another one of the company's games instead. PlayStation has a vast stable of IPs that have remained dormant for ages, including The Legend of Dragoon. Today's news led to many fans once again noting their desire to see the game resurrected.

The Legend of Dragoon released on the original PlayStation back in 1999. At the time, the game drew a number of comparisons to the Final Fantasy franchise. That might have something to do with the game killing off a major party member, similar to the way Aerith died in Final Fantasy VII. Regardless, sales of the game were fairly decent, and The Legend of Dragoon has clearly found a passionate fanbase online. Despite this, PlayStation has never released a follow-up game, and the series remains dormant. For now, fans will just have to keep trying to make their voices heard!

