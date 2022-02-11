PlayStation Boss Provides Update on Uncharted Movie and The Last of Us TV Series

✖

The past year has been rough for projects in a number of mediums. Video games, movies, and TV shows have been delayed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And while these delays might surely continue as we go throughout 2021, it doesn't sound like some of PlayStation's non-gaming projects are going to be affected any further.

Speaking to GQ in a new conversation, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan was inquired about the status of the forthcoming Uncharted movie and The Last of Us TV series that is in production at HBO. According to Ryan, plans for each are currently on track with what the company has been expecting. This is great to hear for those who may have been worried that either would end up coming much later than expected.

The status of both Uncharted and The Last of Us are in very different areas, however. The former has actually wrapped up filming and is now in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, The Last of Us still hasn't filmed whatsoever. While the TV series is taking steps towards this milestone, namely by casting Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, it still has a bit longer to go until it airs on HBO.

While Uncharted is closer to release, the movie has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Tom Holland, who plays the main protagonist of Nathan Drake in the film, expressed concern with his performance of the character in a new interview. Holland worries that he tried too hard to be an "action hero" in the film rather than just approaching the role in the way he normally would. Whether or not this is just Holland's own self-doubt speaking remains to be seen.

At the moment, Uncharted is currently slated to release in theaters next year on February 11, 2022. Conversely, The Last of Us still doesn't have an airing date on HBO just yet, but it seems likely to arrive in 2022. Assuming the pandemic doesn't cause PlayStation Productions any more issues over the remainder of the year, it's good to know that we should see delays for either project any further.