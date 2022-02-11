Uncharted's Tom Holland Expresses Concern With His Performance of Nathan Drake

✖

Even though many fans are hotly anticipating the release of Sony’s Uncharted film in 2022, it doesn’t sound like the film’s main star, Tom Holland, is potentially too thrilled with his own performance as Nathan Drake. In a new interview, Holland expressed some qualms he had when filming Uncharted that have led to the actor taking some new lessons with him in his career moving forward.

Speaking to GQ, Holland said that he was very enraptured with the idea of looking “cool” when filming Uncharted. The film’s main character, Nathan Drake, is one that is often beloved by fans of the video game series for how cool and witty he is throughout each entry. Holland seemed to want to exude that same swagger while filming, which in retrospect, he’s unsure about.

“As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment,’” Holland explained. “I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a f***ing action hero in this moment!”

Holland continued on though by saying that perhaps he did a better job of pulling off this feat than he gives himself credit for. "Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I succeeded in that," he said. "But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.”

It remains to be seen how Holland performed in Uncharted, but if it's anything like the actor's past work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will surely love it. The only downside is that we'll still be waiting quite a bit longer to see how Uncharted turns out. After originally being planned for this year, Sony recently pushed back the movie's release until next year. It's now scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2021.

Are you concerned at all about the Uncharted movie? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]