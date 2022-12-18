PlayStation Fans Unhappy With Sony's PC Game Pricing Versus PS5

Earlier this month, PlayStation revealed that The Last of Us Part 1 will release on PC on March 3rd, and when it does, users will spend a bit less to own the game than it currently costs on PlayStation 5. According to The Last of Us Part 1's listing on Steam, the title will be available for $59.99, which is $10 cheaper than it currently costs on the PlayStation Store. Unsurprisingly, that cheaper price point has sparked a bit of a debate online, with many fans on ResetEra taking Sony to task for charging PlayStation users more than those buying the game on PC.

PlayStation has not commented on the price discrepancy, so it's impossible to say exactly why the Steam version will be cheaper. However, some fans have argued that it makes sense for PlayStation to drop the price a bit, given that The Last of Us Part 1 will have been out for about six months on console by the time it releases on PC. It's possible the PS5 version of the game will have a similar price point by then, but fans shouldn't expect Sony to reveal any kind of price drop ahead of the holiday season. That said, some retailers have already offered price drops for the game's physical version.

Of course, this debate is just part of a larger discussion surrounding PlayStation's PC ports. The company clearly sees PC releases as a major part of its strategy moving forward, but Sony has actively avoided day one releases on the platform, instead bringing games long after they release on PlayStation consoles. Many console fans have been unhappy with these releases altogether, arguing that they offer less of an incentive for gamers to purchase a PlayStation console.

It's easy to see why Sony would charge less for The Last of Us Part 1 after it's already been available for six months, but the optics aren't great. For now, PlayStation fans will just have to debate this among themselves!

