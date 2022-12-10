The Last of Us Part 1 Trailer Reveals PC Release Date

The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC in the new year! The Last of Us is one of the most beloved games of the last decade and defined the PS3 generation and even the PS4 generation thanks to its remaster. It helped elevate Naughty Dog to another level even after the studio had immense success on games like Uncharted. The game was praised for its emotional story, brutal gameplay, and incredible performances. In the eyes of many, it was a killer app for PlayStation and was one of the sole reasons to purchase a PlayStation console given it was so good and exclusive to the platform. However, in recent years Sony has begun bringing its games to PC and as it so happens, one of the best PlayStation games is coming to PC very soon.

At The Game Awards, it was confirmed that The Last of Us Part 1 will release on PC on March 3rd, 2023. As of right now, we don't have any specific details about the PC version. It's unclear if it will have things like ultrawide screen support or any other PC-specific features and settings, but a bunch of the other PlayStation PC ports have had those things and been extremely worthwhile in that sense. PlayStation also hasn't confirmed if it will support Steam Deck, but once again, pretty much all of the other PC ports the company has done have been Steam Deck verified. Of course, the difference here is this is one of PS5's most graphically intensive games thus far, even though it's a remake of a PS3 game.

The Last of Us is officially coming to PC on March 3rd! @TLOUVideoGame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/STH3WVf4A1 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Either way, it's great that more people will get to play The Last of Us Part 1. It seems more than likely The Last of Us Part II will also come to PC at some point given it's nearly three years old and PlayStation seems interested in bringing games over to PC after a number of years. There will also likely be a high demand for this port after the upcoming release of Part 1, but it really remains to be seen.

Are you going to check out The Last of Us Part 1 on PC? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.