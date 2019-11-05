New PlayStation Ad Brings Its Most Iconic Franchises Into the Real World

A new ad from PlayStation, specifically for the PlayStation 4, brings the console’s most iconic character to life. The brief video sees several people going about their mundane, boring lives only to be interrupted when characters like Kratos from God of War show up to make things interesting. The messaging is fairly clear: it’s time to play.

The one confusing thing about this ad? It actually includes several games or franchises that are not directly associated with Sony’s PlayStation brand. Fortnite, for example, is available on just about everything, and if there’s one single platform that it’s most associated with, that might be PC or even Xbox One over the PlayStation 4.

What does make sense is that Sony Interactive Entertainment would push hard for the PlayStation 4 this holiday season, however. Given that the PlayStation 5 is announced, and set to release next year around the holidays, the vast amount of marketing and other promotional efforts are going to be centered on the new console, and that’s not to mention the fact that the majority of folks are going to be looking at the new rather than old. This is the last Christmas where the PlayStation 4 is going to be the latest and greatest PlayStation on the market.

What do you think of the ad? Does it pump you up — and make you want to buy a PlayStation 4? One assumes that's the entire purposes of it; it is an ad, after all.

The PlayStation 4 is currently available wherever such things are sold. The PlayStation 5, the next iteration of Sony’s flagship console, is set to release somewhere near the holidays next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.