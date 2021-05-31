Awesome Pokemon Fan Art Features Every Monster in the Series

At this point, there are more than 1000 Pokemon in total, when accounting for various forms and regional variants. In an incredible new piece, artist Yousuf Hasan has captured the entirety of the Pokedex, with Ash, Misty, and Brock taking center stage. It's an incredible piece, featuring an absolute plethora of Pokemon. Hasan made the 898 Pokemon in the Pokedex his main priority, then included other Pokemon, such as Gigantamax forms and regional variants, in order to reach 1000 characters in total. It sure looks like everything has been included, though that hasn't stopped some fans on social media from searching high and low for anything that might be missing!

An image of the composition can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and a bigger version can be found right here. A video showcasing the piece's creation can be found at the top of this page.

Hasan has previously created pieces that included large amounts of characters, including one featuring every character from Animal Crossing. Based on those experiences, the artist assumed this piece wouldn't be that difficult, but that quickly proved not to be the case! According to the video, Hasan had just a week in his schedule to create the piece, which meant drawing an average of 200 Pokemon per day, with one day for coloring, and one day for putting it all together. The results speak for themselves!

As a big Pokemon fan myself, I can't stress enough how impressive this piece is. Hasan put an incredible amount of time and effort into this piece, and his unique style works very well with the Pokemon designs. The video is well worth watching to see the entire process, and the whole thing is set to music from the series, making for a very relaxing experience.

It's only a matter of time before The Pokemon Company once again increases the number of Pokemon obtainable in the games, so this piece might have to be expanded on in the future. For now at least, Pokemon fans can get an awesome glimpse at every creature from the series. Those interested in purchasing prints can find them right here.

