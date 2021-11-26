Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Teases New Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games contains a possible tease about a new variant Pokemon that could appear in the next Pokemon game. Earlier this month, Nintendo released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which faithfully recreate the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games released 15 years ago. The new games are very similar to the originals, save for some graphical upgrades and updated features, with the storyline and NPCs matching the original games entirely. Because Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are so close to the originals, any deviation from the original games are being closely scrutinized for hints about the future of the Pokemon franchise.

For instance, the Canalave Library contains what appears to be an easter egg related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The library contains several books detailing various myths and folktales about the Sinnoh region. All of the books are identical to the ones found in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, save for one book titled Sinnoh Myths. This book has an extra story that tells of a small group who traveled across the sea to meet a prince. The members of the party include a Mantyke, a Buizel, and a Quilfish with “huge spikes” and met the prince at a place called Seaside Hollow.

Seaside Hollow isn’t a place in any existing Pokemon game. And while Pokemon lore notes some differences between individual Pokemon, many believe that the Quilfish with huge spikes could be a tease of a Hisuian Quilfish, a regional-variant Pokemon. Several alleged leaks of Pokemon Legends: Arceus state that Quilfish will get a new regional variant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and this new line in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl seem to support this.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a Pokemon game teases the next game of the franchise. Pokemon X and Y contained a “Strange Souvenir” item that teased the Alola region, while Pokemon Sun and Moon teased Rotom becoming a PC box in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

