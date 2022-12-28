Pokemon Build-a-Bear Sale Discounts Several Fan Favorites

Over the last few years, Build-a-Bear has offered several different designs based on the Pokemon franchise. It can get a little expensive trying to keep up, but the company's website is now offering up to 25% off select Pokemon bundles. Naturally not all of the bundles are included in this deal; the recently released Sylveon is one notable exception. However, bundles for Charmander, Pikachu, Eevee, Squirtle, Tediursa, and Scorbunny are included, and those are just a few of the inclusions! The jumbo 24-inch Snorlax bundle has also bee discounted, knocking about $10 off the normal asking price. Readers can check out all of Build-a-Bear's Pokemon offerings right here.

While some of Build-a-Bear's Pokemon discounts are less than others, it's interesting to see which ones got the deepest cuts! Two Pikachu plushes were released earlier this year in celebration of Build-a-Bear's 25th anniversary. Back in July, Male and female versions of Pikachu were released with a varsity jacket, a sleeper, 6-in-1 sound, and a special anniversary emblem on the paw of the plush. These bundles are now 25% off, bringing them down to $57. Scorbunny currently has the cheapest bundle available, which can be obtained for $49.49.

Unfortunately, fans of Eevee's evolutions are out of luck! While Eevee is included, the Leafeon bundle is currently sold out. Outside of Sylveon, no other Eevee forms are currently available on the company's website. Following Sylveon's release, Build-a-Bear has now offered all eight of Eevee's evolutions.

With 2023 just around the corner, it will be interesting to see what new designs Build-a-Bear decides to release! The company has put a lot of focus on the starter Pokemon, and a design based on Sobble would allow fans to complete the Galar trio. Of course, with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet having released last month, it's possible we could see a focus on Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you planning to take advantage of this sale? Which of these bundles will you snag? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!