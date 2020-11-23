Pokemon Card Contains Disturbing Easter Egg

The newest Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion contains a rather disturbing easter egg on one of its cards. Earlier this month, the Pokemon Company released its "Vivid Voltage" expansion for the Pokemon TCG. While most of the fanbase's focus is on the expensive Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX card, a few players have pointed out a disturbing easter egg on the Shedinja card found in the set. The card's art shows what appears to be a dead body in the background, slumped on the ground with Xs over its eyes. The possible dead body is a reference to the card's "Life Squeeze" move, which reduces an opponent's active Pokemon to 10 HP, as well as Shedinja's disturbing Pokemon lore. You can check out the art below:

So.. it was pointed out to me that there’s something a bit... off... about the newest shedinja pokemon card not only does it have an attack called life squeeze... but... there’s actually a dead man in the background pic.twitter.com/B7LesHi2Us — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 19, 2020

Shedinja is a Ghost/Bug-type Pokemon that is only found when a player evolves a Nincada into Ninjask and has an empty spot on their team. According to various Pokedex entries, Shedinja will steal the soul of anyone who looks into the hole on its back. The dead body is positioned behind Shedinja, so it's certainly possible that the poor person just happened to look in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Shedinja card isn't a necessarily viable card in the Pokemon TCG, but a deck centered around its ability to instantly take an opposing Pokemon to 10 HP certainly has a bit of promise to it. Players might be able to grab a few wins with a Shedinja deck, especially if they have a Pokemon like Garbodor that can Poison an opponent and cause automatic damage.

Shedinja can be found in the Vivid Voltage expansion of the Pokemon TCG, which is available for sale at local gaming stores now.