Charmander Is Trending as Fans Celebrate Pokemon Red and Blue's Anniversary

September 28th marks the 22nd anniversary of Pokemon Red and Blue's release in North America. While Pikachu quickly became known as the face of the franchise, fans have a lot of appreciation for the original three starting Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. As fans around North America have begun reminiscing about their first starter, it seems that Charmander has stood out from the pack, resulting in the fire-type trending for the second time in just over a month! In honor of the original game's anniversary, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the Pokemon. It's clear that, after all these years, Charmander remains a favorite.

