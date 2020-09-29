Charmander Is Trending as Fans Celebrate Pokemon Red and Blue's Anniversary
September 28th marks the 22nd anniversary of Pokemon Red and Blue's release in North America. While Pikachu quickly became known as the face of the franchise, fans have a lot of appreciation for the original three starting Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. As fans around North America have begun reminiscing about their first starter, it seems that Charmander has stood out from the pack, resulting in the fire-type trending for the second time in just over a month! In honor of the original game's anniversary, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the Pokemon. It's clear that, after all these years, Charmander remains a favorite.
All day everyday.
Charmander is the only correct answer pic.twitter.com/2yjAUrHq38— E.C. Deez (@eclarsonbooks) September 29, 2020
Call Officer Jenny, because this is a crime.
Pokemon Red! Had to share with my older brother (but it was MY game boy colour MOM!). He made me pick Charmander. When he wasn’t looking I restarted and picked Bulbasaur pic.twitter.com/7f1DGoX2yR— Ashton C Johnston (@TrickyWalrus1) September 29, 2020
Some younger fans knew Charmander outside of the game, first!
Happy birthday my precious boi, I wore hats with you on it before I even knew who you were!
(all 3 Kanto starters are great, I have many more memories with Squirtle but Charmander was trending) pic.twitter.com/0EucqAhGrK— ~Jonathan Dusk~ (@Dusknohr) September 29, 2020
Not everyone takes the easy path.
charmander and squirtle trending? no love for bulbasaur I see :(— 🎃Spookymao🎃 (@Kunnmao) September 29, 2020
Clearly the best.
Charmander is trending so i give u a tiny charmander pic.twitter.com/I3VU00jXkl— SociallyFrightened (@frightenedmind) September 29, 2020
It has great evolved forms, too!
Y’all already know I started with charmander but my favorite Pokémon all time was this guy right here pic.twitter.com/zmBTc3muEb— Arthur Westside (@1ArthurWestside) September 29, 2020
Pokemon fans take their first starter very seriously.
Team Charmander for life. pic.twitter.com/0rQQtMilez— •Gina²³°NCT 2020☘️💎 (@nzentxt) September 29, 2020
Of course, some prefer an option outside of those three!
Gen 1 is good and all but why pick out of Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtile when you could get Pokemon Yellow and get a surfing Pikachu! (Yellow > Red and Blue) pic.twitter.com/uMnmMVGUp5— RymationYT (@RymationYT) September 29, 2020
