Charmander Is Trending as Fans Celebrate Pokemon Red and Blue's Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

September 28th marks the 22nd anniversary of Pokemon Red and Blue's release in North America. While Pikachu quickly became known as the face of the franchise, fans have a lot of appreciation for the original three starting Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. As fans around North America have begun reminiscing about their first starter, it seems that Charmander has stood out from the pack, resulting in the fire-type trending for the second time in just over a month! In honor of the original game's anniversary, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the Pokemon. It's clear that, after all these years, Charmander remains a favorite.

Which Pokemon did you start with in Pokemon Red and Blue? Are you a fan of Charmander? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Charmander!

All day everyday.

Call Officer Jenny, because this is a crime.

Some younger fans knew Charmander outside of the game, first!

Not everyone takes the easy path.

Clearly the best.

It has great evolved forms, too!

Pokemon fans take their first starter very seriously.

Of course, some prefer an option outside of those three!

