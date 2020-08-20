Charmander Is Trending as Pokemon Go Fans Prepare for Community Day Voting

By Marc Deschamps

Pokemon Go is allowing players the chance to vote for the next two Community Day candidates. While voting has not kicked-off just yet, Niantic has started a "practice vote" between two of the four candidates: Grimer and Charmander. The fire-type starter is a clear favorite, and it's led to the Pokemon trending on Twitter. Both Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green, but Charmander has been one of the mascots of the series since 1996, while Grimer is... slightly less popular. As such, it's not too surprising to see Charmander in the lead, but it seems quite likely that neither Pokemon will overtake Porygon!

Which Pokemon would you like to see highlighted for Community Day? Are you hoping to see Charmander? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Go Community Day!

