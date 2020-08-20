Charmander Is Trending as Pokemon Go Fans Prepare for Community Day Voting

Pokemon Go is allowing players the chance to vote for the next two Community Day candidates. While voting has not kicked-off just yet, Niantic has started a "practice vote" between two of the four candidates: Grimer and Charmander. The fire-type starter is a clear favorite, and it's led to the Pokemon trending on Twitter. Both Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green, but Charmander has been one of the mascots of the series since 1996, while Grimer is... slightly less popular. As such, it's not too surprising to see Charmander in the lead, but it seems quite likely that neither Pokemon will overtake Porygon!

Practice vote: Which Pokémon would you vote for between Charmander and Grimer? 🤔#PokemonGOCommunityDay pic.twitter.com/WLWR4iNx0x — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 20, 2020

