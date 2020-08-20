Charmander Is Trending as Pokemon Go Fans Prepare for Community Day Voting
Pokemon Go is allowing players the chance to vote for the next two Community Day candidates. While voting has not kicked-off just yet, Niantic has started a "practice vote" between two of the four candidates: Grimer and Charmander. The fire-type starter is a clear favorite, and it's led to the Pokemon trending on Twitter. Both Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green, but Charmander has been one of the mascots of the series since 1996, while Grimer is... slightly less popular. As such, it's not too surprising to see Charmander in the lead, but it seems quite likely that neither Pokemon will overtake Porygon!
Practice vote: Which Pokémon would you vote for between Charmander and Grimer? 🤔#PokemonGOCommunityDay pic.twitter.com/WLWR4iNx0x— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 20, 2020
Which Pokemon would you like to see highlighted for Community Day? Are you hoping to see Charmander? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
A lot of people were worried about the little guy!
Me nervously clicking to see why charmander is trending pic.twitter.com/ae5sLcDlb2— Anthony Can't Stop Re-Watching Avatar: TLA 🌴 (@anthonypalm) August 20, 2020
Don't worry: that tail flame is still burning bright.
😂
2020 sucks so bad it made me worry about Charmander when it popped on trending 😂— Yuvraaj Aulakh (@AulakhYuvraaj) August 20, 2020
The choices are clear.
me when people vote grimer, when porygon and Charmander are the most superior choices pic.twitter.com/Qpp0xAhYVQ— NöthingPersönalKid+Link ➐ (@SickOfLonkMemes) August 20, 2020
I mean, look at that face.
#Charmander is trending, 2020 isn’t all that bad now. pic.twitter.com/xOc0xACMwh— Jeffrey Chonko (@Gooner_Chonko) August 20, 2020
The whole thing is inspiring some cool art, too!
#charmander is trending so I drew my favorite :3 pic.twitter.com/fsh9nlulqP— Bunny Girle (@bunnygirle30) August 20, 2020
All true.
Seems like a good time to mention that Charmander has been and will always be the GOAT starter. https://t.co/Tima6DoL4A— Conor O'Brien (@catbranchman4) August 20, 2020
Charmander, protector of small children!
So apparently Chamander is trending, so here’s a shoutout to the #Charmander light up toy that chased the monsters away when I was a tiny human. pic.twitter.com/PoiQTYg6hP— Kai 🐕💨 (@kaidoesstuff) August 20, 2020
How dare you.
Charmander is trending BC of all these sheep that think he’s the best gen 1 starter. Squirtle has been and always will be the GOAT— Welcome to mcdongfal what would you lik (@ChamleyLuke) August 20, 2020
