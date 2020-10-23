Pokemon Crown Tundra: Jynx Now Blows You Kisses in the Wild

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's The Crown Tundra DLC is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it brings back a number of Pokemon that were previously missing from the Galar region, including Jynx. In an interesting move, when players spot the Ice/Psychic-type Pokemon in the wild and whistle at her, Jynx will respond by blowing a loving kiss towards the player. It's a bizarre inclusion, but it shows how Game Freak is looking for new ways to make Pokemon respond to players in the Wild Area. A video of the interaction can be found in the video in the Tweet from PokeJungle, embedded below.

Jynx will blow you a kiss and chase after you if you whistle at it😚 pic.twitter.com/53FlfOyFOS — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) October 23, 2020

Jynx has long been one of the most controversial Pokemon. The Pokemon's original design had a black coloration, but it received a change following accusations that the design resembled blackface. Following the change, the Pokemon has had a purple coloration in all subsequent games and merchandise. Jynx has made minimal appearances on the Pokemon anime since, and its biggest appearance in the series, Holiday Hi-Jynx, has not been re-aired. The Pokemon has remained a part of the games, however, and even received a pre-evolution in Pokemon Gold and Silver, named Smoochum. According to the Pokedex, Smoochum is a Kiss Pokemon, so Jynx's new animation fits pretty well with the character's evolutionary line!

It will be interesting to see what other unique animations and gestures players discover as they spend more time with The Crown Tundra DLC. Pokemon Sword and Shield's Wild Area has given Game Freak far more freedom than previous entries in the series. While previous Pokemon games had players encountering Pokemon randomly in tall grass or caves, the Wild Area features the creatures in habitats that are a bit more natural. As a result, the Wild Area has become one of the most beloved aspects of the most recent Pokemon games.

Pokemon Sword and Shield and The Crown Tundra DLC are available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on downloading The Crown Tundra expansion? Have you had any interesting encounters with any of the newly-added Pokemon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!