Pokemon Go's New Event is Already Broken

A new event is set to come to Pokemon Go on April 13th at 10 a.m. local time, and some players across the pond have already gotten the chance to take part. The event is called "A Mystic Hero," and players that complete the Special Research story will be able to get a Lapras with a Blanche-themed accessory. Unfortunately, it seems that Niantic did not upload the correct assets for the event before making it live in Europe. Joe Merrick of Serebii.net has noted that when players reach this part of the Special Research, an error occurs.

The Tweet from Merrick can be found embedded below.

So it seems Niantic forgot to put the asset in for the new Lapras outfit into the game, so when you get to the part of the Special Research, it errors and doesn't display anything, so you need to reboot the game



Get it together Niantic, the event is live. You knew it was coming — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 12, 2023

At this time, it's unclear whether this issue will be resolved before the event goes live in North America. Regardless, it's already leading to frustration among a player base that's already unhappy with the game of late. Earlier this month, Niantic made a major change to the way Remote Raids work in Pokemon Go, leading to a lot of anger among the community. While Niantic has tried to explain its goal with the changes, it hasn't done much good, and every post from the game's official Twitter account has been inundated with requests from fans hoping to at least see some kind of acknowledgement about the situation.

The event is set to last through April 17th at 8 p.m. local time, so Niantic does have a bit of time to fix the error. In addition to the special Lapras in the event, players will receive double XP for evolving Pokemon, two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving a Pokemon, and all Lure Modules will work for three hours. All in all, A Mystic Hero is on the smaller side as far as Pokemon Go events are concerned. This weekend will see the game's next Pokemon Go Community Day take place, with a focus on Togetic. Hopefully that event won't have any similar performance issues for players to deal with.

Are you looking forward to this new event in Pokemon Go? Have you been frustrated with the game lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!