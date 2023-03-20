Pokemon Go Reveals April Community Day Details

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go players were able to take part in a Community Day event centered on Slowpoke. Niantic is already looking ahead to next month, as the company has now pulled back the curtain on April’s event. The next Community Day will center on Togetic, giving players a chance to find the Fairy/Flying-type more commonly in the wild. The event will take place on Saturday, April 15th starting at 2 p.m. local time and running through 5 p.m. local time. Naturally, players can expect an increased chance of finding a Shiny version!

Niantic’s Tweet announcing the Togetic Community Day can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!



Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!https://t.co/H7N93ozDct pic.twitter.com/u9pBJJMvN2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 20, 2023

Players in need of a Togepi will have a chance of finding the Baby Pokemon in 2 km eggs obtained during the event. Togepi that hatch from these eggs will also have increased odds of being Shiny. Players that evolve a Togetic during the event will obtain a Togekiss that has the Charged Attack Aura Sphere. Players that are unable to participate during the set hours can find Togetic in Four-Star Raids in the five hours immediately following the event. Players that find success will see Togetic swarming around the gym for 30 minutes. Shiny Togetic will also be found in the same frequency as they are during the event, so it’s worth checking out as a do-over! However, readers should keep in mind that these Raids cannot be played remotely.

For players that purchased the Jirachi Masterwork Research, this Togetic Community Day could be helpful. The first part of the research tasks players with catching 385 Pokemon from Kanto, 385 from Johto, and 385 from Hoenn. While the Kanto and Hoenn goals are a bit easier, Johto Pokemon are a lot less common in the wild. It’s hard to say how many players will still be stuck on this step by April 15th, but for those that are, this could be the perfect opportunity to close out the task!

Are you looking forward to the next Pokemon Go Community Day? Do you plan on participating?