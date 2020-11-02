Pokemon Go Reveals GO Battle League Season 5 Details and Cups

✖

Pokemon Go has pulled back the curtain on Season 5 of GO Battle League. The event will kick-off on Monday November 9th at 1 p.m. PST. Those that participated in Season 4 will be able to grab their rewards on the Battle screen. Unlike previous seasons, GO Battle League Season 5 will last for just three weeks in total, but each week will feature a brand-new cup. The requirements for all three of these cups are fairly unique, and it should force players to come up with some new strategies each week! The Cups and their requirements are listed below.

The Little Cup - this cup kicks off on Monday, November 9th, and runs through November 16th, at 1 p.m. PST. The only Pokemon eligible for this cup are those that can evolve but haven't once. Only Pokemon with a CP of 500 or less are allowed.

The Kanto Cup - this cup kicks off Monday, November 16th, and runs through Monday, November 23rd, at 1 p.m. PST. The only Pokemon eligible for this cup are those with a Pokedex number between #001 and #151. Presumably, this allows for Galarian and Alolan forms, as well. Only Pokemon with a CP of 1,500 or less are allowed.

The Catch Cup - this cup kicks off Monday, November 23rd and runs through Monday, November 30th at 1 p.m. PST. The only Pokemon eligible are those caught since Season 5's start. Only Pokemon with a CP of 1,500 or less are allowed. Mythical Pokemon, however, are barred from use.

Besides the cups, most details will remain the same as they were in Season 4. The biggest change is that now players will be able to encounter Legendary Pokemon on the GO Battle League rewards tracks. This begins at rank 7, and the Legendary Pokemon that players encounter will be the same that appear in Five-Star Raids. All of the rest of the Pokemon that players encounter will be the same as Season 4's rewards tracks. Players that reach Level 7 will no longer receive an Elite Fast TM, and will instead receive an Elite Charged TM.

Further details about GO Battle League can be found on the official Pokemon Go blog, which can be found right here.

Are you excited about GO Battle League Season 5? Do you plan on participating? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!