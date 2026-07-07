Pokemon Go Celebrates 10 Years with Freebie-Filled Anniversary Livestream (Here’s How to Watch)

It’s official, Pokemon fans. As of July 6th, Pokemon Go is now 10 years old. Naturally, Niantic is celebrating with some in-game events and plenty of costumed Pokemon. But that’s not all that’s in store to mark 10 years of catching Pokemon in augmented reality. On July 9th, Pokemon Go will host a special (and still fairly mysterious) livestream to honor the major milestone.

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So far, Niantic is being pretty coy with the details here. But we do know a few key things. First, the special anniversary broadcast will take place on July 9th. It will celebrate 10 years of catching Pokemon in the hit mobile spin-off. And according to the official @PokemonGoApp account on X, it will be chock-full of exciting Twitch Drop freebies for fans to claim. And I bet that won’t be the only surprise in store.

Courtesy of Niantic

The exact time for the Pokemon Go 10th anniversary stream hasn’t yet been revealed. However, we do know that the event will take place on July 9th and that it will be streamed via Twitch. And players will be able to snag some free in-game rewards via Twitch Drops while watching the stream to see what other surprises are in store. I can’t say for sure, but I’m willing to bet the celebrations just might include some exciting announcements about what’s next for the game. We’ll just have to wait and see.

I’ll be honest, the freebies aren’t the most exciting ones I’ve ever seen. But alongside your 10x PokeBalls and 10x Potions, there are some Rare Candy XL, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs to help you level up your Pokemon and trainer level. You can claim the freebies for watching the Pokemon Go 10th Anniversary Stream on Twitch for “a continuous 30 minutes.” You will need to have your Pokemon Go account linked to Twitch to redeem the Twitch Drop freebies, though it’s possible we’ll also get some codes during the stream. You can see the full list of confirmed rewards in the official @PokemonGoApp post from X below:

Tune in to our Pokémon GO 10th Anniversary Celebration broadcast on July 9 for a continuous 30 minutes to earn a variety of #PokemonGO digital rewards through Twitch Drops! https://t.co/18qJWhbIvv#PokemonGO10 https://t.co/hrgZ0tmDdi pic.twitter.com/w8Sw2j7r85 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 7, 2026

Niantic will reveal additional details about what to expect from the stream on July 9th via Facebook and X. This will include the exact timing of the stream, as well as any other ways to tune in along with Twitch. So if you want to be among the first to see what Pokemon Go has in store for its big anniversary, be sure to stay tuned. If you have a favorite Pokemon Go content creator, keep an eye out to see if they’re participating in the celebrations, as well.

In the meantime, don’t forget to grab your new costumed Gimmighoul during the 10th Anniversary event. And mark your calendar for Pokemon Go Fest Global, which finally arrives this weekend on July 11th and 12th. This will be an entirely free Global Go Fest in honor of the game’s 10th anniversary, so it’s well worth making time for. And those Twitch freebies from the July 9th stream will come in handy to make the most of the big weekend, too.

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