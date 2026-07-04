Pokemon Go Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Costumed Pokemon (& Yes, It Can Be Shiny)

Since its early days, Pokemon Go has been serving up costumed variants for players to catch. Some, including the party hat Kanto starters, have been around so long they’re hardly news. But sometimes, we get an exciting new costumed Pokemon that just understands the assignment. And as part of its many events to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, Pokemon Go is adding an adorable new costumed Pokemon. And yes, it can be Shiny from the start.

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The Pokemon Go 10th Anniversary party starts today, July 4th at 10 AM local time and runs through July 6th at 8 PM. Throughout the event, players will be able to encounter all kinds of party hat Pokemon, plus Pikachu in a cake hat. But the newest costumed Pokemon variant won’t be quite so easy to find. To celebrate 10 years of Pokemon Go, Niantic is adding Gimmighoul holding a 10th anniversary coin to the game. And it is pretty dang cute.

How to Get 10th Anniversary Costumed Gimmighoul & Shiny Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of Niantic

The coin-chest Pokemon Gimmighoul was first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And it’s one of Pokemon Go‘s many trickier Pokemon to catch, because it requires a special mechanic. To catch Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go, you need a Coin Bag or to be near a PokeStop that has a Golden Lure Module equipped. The same rules will apply for its brand new costumed variant, which means you’ll need to put in a little extra work if you want to add Gimmighoul with a 10th anniversary coin to your collection.

To get the Coin Bag in Pokemon Go, you need to pair your mobile game with Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet on the Nintendo Switch. This mechanic was introduced in 2023, so many longtime players likely already have a Coin Bag in their Pokemon Go bags. If you still need to grab one, you can follow these instructions from Nintendo Support to make it happen. Once you have a Coin Bag, it basically works like an Incense. When active, it causes Roaming Form Gimmighoul to spawn on the map.

To catch the new, costumed form of Gimmighoul, you’ll need to activate a Coin Bag during the 10th Anniversary event. Then, you should see the Pokemon spawn on the map. This will let you catch one and, if you’re lucky, it just might be a Shiny costumed Gimmighoul. If you don’t have a Coin Bag, there’s one other way to get the Pokemon. Gimmighoul will also spawn near a PokeStop with a Golden Lure module equipped.

Courtesy of Niantic

Like the Coin Bag, getting this lure requires connecting to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and sending postcards to your Nintendo game. After doing so for 5 days, you’ll get a Golden Lure module. That means you won’t have time to snag a new one during this event. But if you find a PokeStop that already has one equipped, you’ll be able to earn Gimmighoul Coins and see costumed Gimmighoul Coins. So, find your nearest PokeStop and hope for the best, or phone a friend.

However, opting for the Golden Lure does have a downside. From the wording in the official event description, it sounds like Shiny Gimmighoul will only spawn when using a Coin Bag. So, if you want to Shiny hunt this costumed variant, you’ll want to make sure to get your hands on a Coin Bag and activate it during the 10th Anniversary event in Pokemon Go.

Will you be trying to snag a Shiny Gimmighoul with a 10th anniversary coin during this Pokemon Go event? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!