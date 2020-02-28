Pokemon Go’s Next Community Day Leaked by Dataminers

Thanks to some information found by dataminers, we now know the subject of next month’s Community Day in Pokemon Go, along with an intriguing (and potentially disturbing) twist. Dataminers discovered several messages in Pokemon Go‘s data traffic stating that the next Community Day will take place on March 15th and will focus on Abra, the Gen-1 Psychic-Type Pokemon. Pokemon Go had teased that next month’s Community Day would feature a Psychic-type Pokemon with a tweet earlier this month, but this is a bit of a surprise in that it’s another Gen-1 Pokemon following last month’s Community Day, which featured Rhyhorn and its evolutions.

The more intriguing twist is that the March Community Day will feature Special Research that will require a paid ticket. Players can participate in the “Investigating Illusions” bonus event during the Community Day by buying a ticket. No details were provided about what the “Investigating Illusions” event will entail, but the name suggests that it could involve Zoroark, a Gen-5 Pokemon that’s not currently in Pokemon Go and can create illusions. This could give players early access to Zoroark, similar to past paid Special Research events.

The dataminers also found reference to another paid Special Research event named “A Drive to Investigate.” The event is likely a reference to Genesect, a Mythical Pokemon whose weaponry is powered by special “drives” in the main Pokemon series. The Drive to Investigate event will take place on March 22nd from 10 AM to 8 PM local time.

We’ll likely learn more news about next month’s Community Day event and other March events in the next couple of days. Keep tuned to ComicBook.com for more Pokemon Go news!