Pokemon Go Announces Next Community Day

Pokemon Go has announced the date and subject of November’s Community Day mini-event.

As widely expected, Pokemon Go announced that Cyndaquil will be the subject of November’s Community Day. Cyndaquil is the Fire-Type Starter Pokemon of the Johto region and one of the most recognizable Pokemon from Pokemon Silver and Gold.

Community Day is a monthly mini-event in which a specific species of Pokemon spawns in mass quantities for a three hour period. Players also get special bonuses during the event and Community Day Pokemon evolved during the event usually learn a special move. Pokemon Go has followed a set pattern for several months, switching between a Starter Pokemon (like Bulbasaur or Cyndaquil) with a non-Starter Pokemon.

Get fired up, Trainers! November #PokemonGOCommunityDay will be on Saturday, November 10, featuring the Fire-type Pokémon Cyndaquil! 🔥//t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/L5sCNGfsdl — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 24, 2018

While November’s Community Day event move was not announced, it’s likely that Cyndaquil will learn the move Blast Burn when fully evolved to Typhlosion during the event. Players will also get double XP and double Stardust for every Pokemon they catch.

In addition to the mass spawns, special moves, and other bonuses, players should also get their chance to encounter and capture their first Shiny Cyndaquil. Shiny Pokemon are Pokemon with a variant coloration and are usually extremely rare. Pokemon Go has typically added the Shiny version of the Community Day Pokemon during the event and boosts the Shiny rate for that Pokemon, making them much easier to obtain.

As with past events, each multi-continental “region” will have a different set time period in which Community Day occurs. The times are as follows:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America, and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST