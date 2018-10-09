Pokemon Go Teases Giratina as Next Raid Boss

Pokemon Go has teased a new Legendary Pokemon for players to battle, just in time for Halloween.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go released a new trailer teasing the arrival of Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. While most of the video focused on the Starter Pokemon Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, the end of the video showed a set of sinister red eyes that should be familiar to most longtime Pokemon fans.

The eyes belong to the Legendary Pokemon Giratina, a powerful Dragon/Ghost-Type Pokemon that’s the mascot of Pokemon Platinum. Giratina is one of the creation trio and represents both antimatter and its home plane of the Distortion Realm, which exists beyond time and space.

Giratina has two distinct forms, the Altered Forme and the Origin Forme. Giratina resembles a dragon in its Altered Forme, with horns and black ghostly wings. Its Origin Forme looks more serpentine in nature, with its wings becoming insectoid-like legs that can grab objects or Pokemon. The Pokemon typically assumes its Altered Forme while on the Material Plane and transforms to its Origin Forme while in the Distortion Realm.

Giratina appearing in Pokemon Go now makes sense for a lot of reasons. Mewtwo, the game’s current Legendary Raid Boss, is set to depart the game right before Halloween. Pokemon Go always has a few big surprises for players around Halloween, and a Ghost-Type Legendary Pokemon seems to fit in with the game’s spooky theme. Plus, a powerful new Pokemon would be a great way to usher in the game’s upcoming “Gen 4” launch and get players excited for what’s coming next.

In addition to the addition of Giratina and other “Gen 4” Pokemon, Pokemon Go is also planning a major stat and spawn rebalance in response to player feedback. It looks like some major changes are coming to Pokemon Go soon, so stay tuned for more news.