Pokemon Go: Regular Lures Are Useless for Today's Grubbin Community Day

Pokemon Go players should remember that regular Lures might be more harmful than helpful for this particular Community Day. Starting at 2 PM local time, Pokemon Go will launch its monthly 3-hour Community Day event. This event focuses on Grubbin, the Bug-type Pokemon that eventually evolves into Vikavolt and first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon. While this event has all the same hallmarks as other Pokemon Go Community Days, with boosted rates and special attacks, it does have one very notable difference – normal Lures are actually a bit of a nuisance for this event.

Grubbin's evolution Charjabug can only evolve into Vikavolt when in the presence of a Magnetic Lure, one of the special lures found in Pokemon Go. Considering that Vikavolt will only learn the move Volt Switch when evolved during the event, many players will be looking to get this special Vikavolt (even if a Volt Switch Vikavolt doesn't have any particular advantage in competitive play.) The issue is that Lures have a boosted duration during Community Day events, so putting a regular Lure on a Poke Stop effectively blocks a player from putting a Magnetic Lure that can be used to evolve Vikavolt. Magnetic Lures also last three hours during this event, so it's just as effective to use a Magnetic Lure as it is a regular Lure.

Pokemon Go: Grubbin Community Day Bonuses

As with other Community Day events, today's event will feature both boosted spawn rates of Grubbin and a boosted Shiny rate for the Pokemon. One notable perk for this event is that both Charjabug and Vikavolt will learn Volt Switch when they're evolved. As we mentioned before, Vikavolt isn't particularly effective even with Volt Switch, but Charjabug becomes a lot more powerful in Great League with Volt Switch in its arsenal.

Other perks include Triple Catch XP, double catch candy, double chance of earning XL Candy when above Level 31, 3-hour Incense duration and Lure Modules, and decreased Stardust costs for trading.