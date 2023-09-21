Pokemon Go Out to Play Event Features New Shiny, Route Changes

A new event for Pokemon Go has been announced, and it will see the debut of Shiny Hisuian Growlithe. The Out to Play event kicks off Wednesday, September 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Hisuian Growlithe will not appear in the wild during the event, but players will have a number of other opportunities to encounter them. This includes Timed Research and Field Research task encounters. Hisuian Growlithe will also be appearing in Eggs ranging from 2 km to 7 km. Players can increase their Hisuian Growlithe encounters with Paid Timed Research for $2.00. The Timed Research will include:

Six encounters with Hisuian Growlithe

Five encounters with Growlithe

Two Incubators

One Super Incubator

The Out to Play event will last through Monday October 2nd at 8 p.m. local time, and the Timed Research will expire at that point. Players can celebrate Hisuian Growlithe even more thanks to a new avatar item that will be available in the game's shop. The Hisuian Growlithe Wig will cost 200 PokeCoins, and gives the player white hair (and red ears) like the Pokemon it's based on. PokeStop Showcases will also get in on the theme, with a focus on Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe. While Hisuian Growlithe will not be seen in the wild during the event, the Kantonian version of Growlithe and Arcanine will both appear.

Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day

(Photo: Niantic)

During the Out to Play event, Pokemon Go will be hosting a new Hatch Day event. Azurill Hatch Day will take place on Saturday, September 30th. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, the Normal/Fairy-type Pokemon will be appearing much more frequently in 2 km Eggs. Players will have an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny Azurill during the event. There will also be double Stardust and double Candy on Hatches, and 2 km Eggs will appear much more frequently at PokeStops. Timed Research has been announced for the event, which will award players with both a Super Incubator and XP. The Timed Research will be free, but will expire once Hatch Day comes to an end at 5 p.m.

Pokemon Go Route Changes

While players will have to wait until next week for the Out to Play event, Pokemon Go's Routes have already seen several major changes. Notably, there will be increased availability of Routes, and the level requirement to create them has been lowered. Niantic has also made several quality-of-life improvements to the feature. The "Nearby" menu will feature more Routes, and directional arrows now appear when taking Routes. The Zygarde Cube also now features a running count of the number of Cells discovered.

Niantic will be making further changes to the feature in the future, including opening up Route creation to more players, and making it easier to find Zygarde Cells.



Are you excited to check out this Pokemon Go event? What do you think of these changes to Routes? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!