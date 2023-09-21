Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic Release Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Available Now

The expensive Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic collection will be coming to stores this November. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic will officially be released on November 17th, with pre-orders at the online Pokemon Center store available starting today. The collection includes three pre-constructed decks, each of which is built around a different Kanto Starter Pokemon. Also included are a high-quality game board and an all-inclusive toolkit containing all the accessories you need to play the game in what The Pokemon Company describes as "a polished battling experience."

Notably, the collection includes several new cards that aren't currently available in any set. The Pokemon Company noted that Pokemon Trading Card Game collectors would have the opportunity to purchase the cards as part of a future product being released in February 2024, which likely means either as part of a new set or as a separate product containing only the cards for the set.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic is the most expensive Pokemon Trading Card Game product ever released for retail. The set will cost $399.99 and will be available at local hobby stores and The Pokemon Center online store.

Upcoming Pokemon TCG Releases

Pokemon Trading Card Game players can look forward to two more reasonably priced sets getting released later this year. The long-awaited Scarlet & Violet – 151 set will feature all 151 original Pokemon, including the first Kadabra card for the first time. This is a special set that won't be released with booster packs that can be purchased separately. In November, Pokemon Trading Card Game players can look forward to the release of Paradox Rift, a set that introduces Paradox Pokemon and the Ancient and Future tags to the game.