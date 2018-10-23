Halloween Pikachu Returns to ‘Pokemon Go’

A familiar costumed Pikachu has returned to Pokemon Go.

The Witch Hat-wearing Pikachu is now appearing in Pokemon Go as part of the game’s just started Halloween event. The Pikachu wears a dark pointed witch’s hat and made its first appearance during last year’s Halloween event. As with last year’s event, Witch Hat Pikachu also has a Shiny variant.

Costumed Pikachu (and their pre-evolved form Pichu and evolved form Pikachu) have been part of the game since 2016, when Holiday Hat Pikachu first appeared as part of the game’s year end event. While the costumed Pikachu aren’t too popular with some parts of the fanbase, they can be valuable trading fodder especially for newer players that missed the initial event.

To date, there have been six different costumed Pikachu variants in Pokemon Go, some more rare than others. In addition to the Witch Hat Pikachu and Holiday Hat Pikachu, players have also found Party Cap Pikachu, Summer Wear Pikachu, Ash Cap Pikachu, and Lightning Bolt Hat Pikachu. Players also got a chance to catch a Squirtle Squad Squirtle that wore sunglasses earlier this summer.

Of course, the Halloween Pikachu is just a small part of Pokemon Go‘s big event. The game also added several new “Gen 4” Pokemon to the game for Halloween, including the Legendary Pokemon Giratina. Players also benefit from a “double candy” bonus whenever they catch Pokemon and can participate in a new Special Research challenge involving a mysterious Ghost-Type Pokemon haunting Professor Willow’s laboratory.

Unfortunately, the Halloween event won’t last very long. The event runs until November 1st, although Giratina will stick around as a Legendary Raid Boss through November 20th.