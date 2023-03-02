Pokemon Go's March Community Day Will Add Some New Shiny Pokemon

In Pokemon Go, a new month means a new Community Day to look forward to, and Niantic has now revealed what fans can expect in March. On March 18th, Slowpoke will take the spotlight from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. It's not just one Slowpoke, however; during that time, fans can expect to see both the original Kanto version of Slowpoke, as well as the Galarian version. Shiny hunting has always been a selling point for Community Day, and this month's Community Day will see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Galarian Slowpoke!

Both versions of Slowpoke can evolve into Slowbro or Slowking, though both of those Pokemon also have Galarian variants. Players that evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke during the event will receive a Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowbro, or Galarian Slowking with the Featured Attack Surf. The Water-type Charged Attack has a power of 65, regardless of whether it's used in Gyms, Raids, or Trainer battles.

Evolving Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro would be a challenge during the Community Day hours, but Niantic will be making a change to the current requirements. Normally, players can only evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison-type Pokemon while traveling with a Slowpoke as their Buddy Pokemon. However, that requirement will change to 30 Psychic-type Pokemon during the event, which is the same requirement Galarian Slowking has. Since both versions of Slowpoke will count towards that requirement, it shouldn't be a tough task to collect the number required.

Community Day participants can look forward to a number of bonuses during the event, including double Candy and triple XP on catches. Players above Level 31 will also have a double chance of getting Candy XL on catches. There will also be Slowpoke-themed avatar items, stickers, and even a Special Research story. The Special Research story will be titled "Slow and Slower," and will cost $1 in the game's Shop.

Last but not least, players that miss the event can expect to see Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke appearing in four-star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Players that win the Raids can expect swarms of Slowpoke surrounding the Gym for 30 minutes, with Shiny variations appearing in the same frequency they do during the event hours. As has been the case in the past, these Raids can only be done locally.

Are you looking forward to this month's Pokemon Go Community Day? What do you think of the changed evolution requirements for Galarian Slowbro? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!