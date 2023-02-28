New Pokemon Go Event Will Feature Shiny Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop

A new event has been announced for Pokemon Go, and it's set to take place later this week. The "Catch Mastery" event will put a spotlight on Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop. On Sunday March 5th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee will both appear more frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny variation. Hitmontop will also appear through Field Research encounters, and players will also have an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny. Tyrogue won't have an increased Shiny chance, but it will appear in 7 km eggs obtained that day.

As its name implies, the new event will center on mastering the art of Pokemon catching. Players will be able to take part in Timed Research that will center on the player's Poke Ball accuracy, and there will be 10 sets of research tasks. In total, players can expect to encounter 40 Hitmontop by completing all of these tasks, which should be helpful for those looking for a Shiny. Players that catch a Pokemon using Nice, Great, Excellent, or Curve Ball throws will also receive double XP! All in all, this is looking like a pretty small event for the game, but it could be the perfect thing for players looking to complete the first round of Jirachi Masterwork Research!

The Catch Mastery event is part of Pokemon Go Season 10, which has been named "Rising Heroes." Yesterday, Pokemon Go developer Niantic released a new teaser video for the season, highlighting the theme and the game's three teams. However, the most interesting part of the trailer is that it dropped a hint about the addition of Regieleki and Regidrago. Regieleki and Regidrago are the only two remaining Legendary Titans that have not yet appeared in Pokemon Go, but it appears that could be changing sometime in the near future! Readers interested in learning more about that teaser can do so right here.

Are you looking forward to the Catch Mastery event in Pokemon Go? Which of these Shiny Pokemon will you be on the hunt for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!