Pokemon Go’s New Gym Badges Are Temporarily Missing in Action

Pokemon Go‘s new gyms are officially open. Pokemon Go enthusiasts immediately rushed into action, swinging by their nearest gym to grab a gym defender slot and check out what the new gyms had to offer.

While players can immediately jump into attacking and defending gyms, one of the game’s touted new features is not yet available. A number of Pokemon Go players cannot currently collect gym badges even though they are supposed to appear automatically after spinning the photo disc at the top of the gym.

This seems to be a temporary setback and should quickly get cleared up. One of Niantic’s customer service representatives took to Reddit to explain that the gym badges will be available in a matter of hours. “We’re so glad to see so many of you excited to participate in Gyms,” the representative said. “Changes like this take some time to fully propagate, so we expect it may take up to a couple hours for all aspects of the Gym feature to become available to everyone.”

Of course, this leads to a Catch-22. Should players wait until the gym rollout is finished so they can get all the rewards, or should they take a gym now before an opposing team fills up with Pokemon? Whatever your decision, be sure to check out all the new features of Pokemon Go‘s overhauled gyms soon.

