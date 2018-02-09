Pokemon Go’s Newest Wave of ‘Gen 3’ Pokemon Is Live

It’s official – Pokemon Go has a new wave of Pokemon.

At 4 PM ET, Pokemon Go added a new wave of Pokemon to the game, most of which are Flying-Type Pokemon. The new batch of Pokemon includes a new Legendary Raid Boss – Rayquaza, and powerful Pokemon like Salamence and Metagross. The new wave also includes Castform, a Pokemon whose typing depends on the weather.

The full list of Pokemon included in the new wave is below:

Rayquaza

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Tropius

Wingull

Pelipper

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Surskit

Masquerain

Illumise

Volbeat

Swablu

Altaria

Castform

Chimecho

Taillow

Swellow

This should be the last wave of new Pokemon being added to Pokemon Go for the time being, although there are few species that haven’t appeared in the game yet. Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Kecleon, Spinda, Clamperl, Gorebyss and Huntail all weren’t in this latest wave of Pokemon, likely because they all have some unusual feature that makes them not an easy feat with Pokemon Go‘s simple gameplay mechanics.

To help celebrate the new Pokemon, Pokemon Go is throwing a small event to help make the new Pokemon easier to catch. Through February 13th, players will only be able to see “Gen 3” Pokemon in the wild. There is one exception to that rule – Gen 1 and Gen 2 regional-exclusive Pokemon will still be available in the wild.

For the time being, a lot of players have reporting that Swablu are flooding their local areas. We’ll see if the Swablu “invasion” will continue for the next few days, or if their spawn rate will slow down over the next few hours.

As with past waves of Pokemon, there are both new regional-exclusive Pokemon and a new line of Shiny Pokemon. Players are reporting that Illumise is regional exclusive to North America, South America, and Africa, while Volbeat is regional-exclusive to Europe, Asia, and Australia. There’s no word whether these Pokemon will rotate regions, or if they’re permanent regional-exclusives. Also – players are also discovering that Shiny Swablu can be caught in the wild.

The “Gen 3” event lasts through February 13th, so get outside and get capturing if you want increased odds of getting these new Pokemon!