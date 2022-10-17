Pokemon Go's November Community Day Will Feature a New Pokemon Debut

With October now passed the halfway point, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on its plans for November's Community Day. On Saturday November 12th, Teddiursa will take the spotlight from 2 p.m. local time until 5 p.m. local time. During that timeframe, players can also expect to see a full moon in the game's sky, and it will last through 6 p.m. The full moon is important because this Community Day will also see the debut of Ursaluna, the new final evolved form of Teddiursa, which first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Ursaring can only be evolved into Ursaluna during a full moon in the game. That simply requires that the player take naps until they get a full moon to appear, but it'll be a bit trickier in Pokemon Go. Basically, players that miss out on a chance to evolve Ursaring during the Community Day event will have to wait until the next time a full moon appears in the game, and Niantic has not revealed when that might happen. Evolving an Ursaring during the event will result in an Ursaluna that knows the Charged Attack High Horsepower.

While Ursaluna's debut is sure to be a highlight of this Community Day, many players will be participating for the increased chance of finding a Shiny Teddiursa. Players that can't participate during Community Day can look forward to Ursaring appearing in four-star Raid Battles from 5 p.m. local time until 10 p.m. local time. Defeating an Ursaring will result in Teddiursa appearing in a 300-meter proximity surrounding the gym for 30 minutes, with Shiny Teddiursa appearing as frequently as it would during the Community Day hours.

As with other recent Community Day events, this one will feature a Special Research story that can be purchased for $1. Players can also expect 3× XP on Catches, 2× Catch Candy, and Lure Modules and Incense lasting for three hours. Players will also be able to make one additional Special Trade that day, and all trades will require 50% less Stardust than usual. In addition to the Teddiursa Community Day, November will also see a Community Day Classic event, with Dratini taking the spotlight once again. Readers interested in the event can learn more right here.

Are you looking forward to this Pokemon Go Community Day? Did you enjoy last weekend's Litwick event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!