Pokemon Go Is Practically Giving Away Remote Raid Passes

Pokemon Go is selling Remote Raid Passes for just one Poke Coin. As part of this week's Mega Evolution event, Pokemon Go is selling three Remote Raid Passes for 1 Poke Coin. Players can purchase this special bundle for a limited time from the in-game store, but only if they don't already have any Remote Raid Passes in their inventory. Pokemon Go limits the number of Remote Raid Passes a player has at one time to 3, so you'll need to clear out your current inventory of Remote Raid Passes (by completing Remote Raids) in order to take advantage of this deal.

A bundle of 3 Remote Raid Passes usually costs 250 Poke Coins, but this special bundle is available to help players with upcoming Mega Evolution events. Players need to complete Mega Raids to collect the Mega Energy they need to Mega Evolve their Pokemon, and this month's events require players to either defeat Mega Raids or Mega Evolve their Pokemon to unlock even more Mega Evolutions in the game. An event starting tomorrow requires players to collectively beat 2 million Mega Raids to unlock Mega Pidgeot, while an event later this month encourages players to use Mega Evolutions during PvP battles to unlock Mega Houndoom.

Mega Evolution is proving to be a controversial feature in Pokemon Go, in part because of the number of raids that players need to complete in order to successfully Mega Evolve one Pokemon. A player needs to complete between 4-8 Mega Raids to unlock a Pokemon's Mega Evolution capability. Because players only get one free Raid Pass a day, many players see Mega Evolution as a "pay to play" mechanic. These free Remote Raid Passes might help with that, but many players are expecting Pokemon Go to take additional actions to lower the barrier to use Mega Evolution in the game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.