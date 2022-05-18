Pokemon Go Reveals Season of Alola Finale Event

✖

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed an upcoming event called "Alola to Alola." The event will mark the conclusion to the Season of Alola that has taken place in the game, and the festivities are set to kick-off on Wednesday May 25th at 10 a.m. local time. Throughout the season, players have been able to take part in Special Research centered around each of the four islands of the Alola region. As Niantic revealed back in February, players that complete all four sets of Special Research will have a chance to participate in a special fifth set. Today, Niantic revealed what fans can expect.

The fifth set of Special Research is a special branching story that will allow players to choose between the four islands of Alola: Melemele, Akala, Ula'Ula, and Poni. Each path features a different theme and different rewards:

Melemele path - Challenges focus on things like sending gifts and taking photos. Rewards include Two Poffins, a Lure Module, Four Lucky Eggs, Alolan Raichu encounter, a Pom Pom style Oricorio avatar hat, and more.



- Challenges focus on things like sending gifts and taking photos. Rewards include Two Poffins, a Lure Module, Four Lucky Eggs, Alolan Raichu encounter, a Pom Pom style Oricorio avatar hat, and more. Akala path - Challenges focus on walking distance and spinning Poke Stops. Rewards include an Incense, two Incubators, a Super Incubator, Alolan Marowak encounter, a Pa'u style Oricorio avatar hat, and more.



- Challenges focus on walking distance and spinning Poke Stops. Rewards include an Incense, two Incubators, a Super Incubator, Alolan Marowak encounter, a Pa'u style Oricorio avatar hat, and more. Ula'ula path - Challenges focus on catching a set number of Pokemon and using different throws. Rewards include Glacial Lure, Magnetic Lure, four Incense, Alolan Vulpix encounter, Baile style Oricorio avatar hat, and more.



- Challenges focus on catching a set number of Pokemon and using different throws. Rewards include Glacial Lure, Magnetic Lure, four Incense, Alolan Vulpix encounter, Baile style Oricorio avatar hat, and more. Poni path- Challenges focus on battling in the Go Battle League and with Team Go Rocket. Rewards include Rocket Radar, three Star Pieces, Premium Battle Pass, Alolan Exeggutor encounter, Sensu style Oricorio hat, and more.



Players have until June 1st at 9:59 a.m. local time to complete the four sets of Island Research to unlock the Special Research listed above. However, players can also purchase a ticket for $4.99. In addition to the new Special Research set, the Alola to Alola event will focus on Pokemon from the region. Players can expect to see Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Exeggutor, and Cubone more frequently in the wild.

Several Alolan Pokemon will also be appearing in Raids, and all four of the guardian deities will appear again in Five-Star Raids; this should be the perfect opportunity for players to snag Tapu Fini, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele! Players will receive 2x Stardust for opening gifts, and new Backpack avatar items based on Rowlett, Litten, and Popplio will be offered in the store. The Alola to Alola event is set to last through May 31st at 8 p.m. local time.

Are you excited for the Alola to Alola event? Have you completed all four sets of Special Research yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!