Pokemon Go Reveals Alolan Pokemon Rollout, New Season Start

During yesterday’s Pokemon Presents video, it was revealed that Alolan Pokemon are set to appear in Pokemon Go. Today, Niantic offered further details, specifically which Pokemon fans can expect, and when the festivities will begin! Starting on March 1st at 10 a.m., Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon will begin to appear in the wild. This also begins the game’s new Season of Alola, which will last through June 1st. To kick things off, several Pokemon from Alola will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Through March 9th at 8 p.m., players can expect to see the following Pokemon:

Rowlett

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos

Lucky players might even encounter a Shiny Yungoos! Through March 15th, Tapu Koko and Rockruff will be appearing in Raids, with a chance of encountering Shiny Rockruff, as well. While the event has not started yet, players might have noticed that Alolan Exeggutor has been appearing frequently in the wild. Alolan variants for Pokemon such as Exeggutor, Marowak, Diglett, Dugtrio, Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Raichu, Rattata, Raticate, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Vulpix, Ninetales, Grimer, Muk, Meowth, and Persian have been in the game for some time. Tomorrow will mark the first time wholly-original Pokemon from Alola have been made available, but some of these regional variants will be appearing in the wild again throughout the season.

The Season of Alola event will also lead to new Special Research based on the different islands of Alola. Four sets of Special Research lines will release throughout the season, and players that complete all four by June 1st will be able to take part in End-of-Season Special Research. Special Research tasks will begin the following dates:

Melemele Island- Available March 1st through June 1st



Akala Island- Available March 22nd through June 1st



Ula’ula Island- Available April 12th through June 1st

Poni Island- Available May 10th through June 1st

End-of-Season- Available May 25th through June 1st



A brief trailer for the season has also shown Pokemon such as Toucannon, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o. Last but not least, an avatar item based on Comfey will release in the in-game shop.

Are you looking forward to seeing Alolan Pokemon in the game? Have youbeen eagerly awaiting any of these Pokemon? Let usknow in the comments or share yourthoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!