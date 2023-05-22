Pokemon Go: How to Get Free Shadow Raid Items

Shadow Raids have started to appear in Pokemon Go, and players can expect a steep challenge if they decide to take on Shadow Mewtwo. To make things a little bit easier, Pokemon Go is hosting a giveaway on Twitter, in which players can receive free Purified Gems. All players must do is retweet the announcement along with the hashtag "#ShadowRaids," and follow the official Pokemon Go Twitter account. If the Tweet gets 150,000 Retweets, every person will receive a code for Purified Gems, as well as event themed stickers featuring Team Go Rocket. In the example shown, stickers of the bosses Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff can be seen.

Players can find the giveaway announcement in the Tweet embedded below.

To help you take on Shadow Mewtwo, we’re giving away codes for Purified Gems if we reach 150k RT! To participate:



Follow us on Twitter

RT this post with #ShadowRaids

Receive confirmation reply



If we reach our target, we’ll send participants a code for Shadow Raid–themed items! pic.twitter.com/2yfIQkvXo1 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 22, 2023

Unlike normal Pokemon that appear in Raids, Shadow Pokemon will become enraged as they get attacked, and their Attack and Defense stats are boosted as a result. Purified Gems help to negate that effect, and are usually obtained by defeating the Team Go Rocket bosses. Players that participate in today's giveaway will receive "up to 4" Purified Gems, which should make it a little bit easier to take on these challenges. Shadows Raids officially started in the game today, and players can find several Shadow Pokemon appearing in One-Star Raids and Three-Star Raids. The big highlight is Shadow Mewtwo, but the Legendary Pokemon won't be appearing until May 27th. Players can expect to see the Psychic-type through May 28th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Players should keep in mind that Shadow Raids are in-person events exclusively, similar to the Elite Raids that were recently introduced. As such, those hoping to take on Shadow Mewtwo might want to develop a strategy and find a group of people to play with, if they don't have one already. That can be a bit difficult for some players, but hopefully it won't prove to be too big of a challenge!

