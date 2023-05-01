Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Might Bring Back Extremely Rare Mythical Pokemon

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is coming to London, Osaka, and New York City this August. For players that can't make the trip, Niantic will be hosting an in-game global event on August 26th and 27th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. As of this writing, the developer has not provided much information about what to expect, but the logo for this year's event offers a pretty big hint! As noted by Serebii.net's Joe Merrick, the presence of two diamonds in the logo suggests that Diancie will appear. If that is the case, it's a very, very big deal!

Diancie is a mythical Pokemon, which means players can only obtain it through special distributions. Unfortunately, it's been several years since The Pokemon Company has made Diancie available, which means anyone that missed out the last time has not been able to get one to complete their Pokedex. If Diancie really is going to be made available in Pokemon Go, this is the kind of thing that a lot of Pokemon fans are going to want to jump on, because there's no way of knowing when it might happen again!

An image of the logo for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 can be found in the Tweet from Joe Merrick embedded below.

Based on the logo I think it's safe to say Diancie may be appearing in GO for GO Fest pic.twitter.com/LTkvM9I9h3 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 26, 2023

Pokemon Go has made several mythical Pokemon obtainable over the years, including Mew, Celebi, and Jirachi. Pokemon Go Fest 2022 featured Shaymin in the spotlight, and players that purchased a Global Event Ticket for $14.99 could obtain one by completing Special Research. It's unclear if that will be the same case this year, but a Global Event Ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is already on sale. The ticket will be available through August 27th at 4 p.m. local time and cannot be purchased using PokeCoins. Niantic has promised that more details will be revealed about what to expect prior to first pre-order incentive, which will begin on June 21st.

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Go Fest 2023? Do you think Diancie will appear this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!