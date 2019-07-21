Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Mudkip for Community Day

Pokemon Go is hosting its monthly Community Day event, complete with a new Shiny Pokemon. The popular mobile game is hosting its monthly Community Day, a three hour mini-event in which players have the opportunity to encounter a specific species of Pokemon at a boosted rate. This month’s featured Pokemon is Mudkip, the Water-type Starter from the Hoenn region. As expected, players who have already participated in today’s event have confirmed that the Shiny variant of Mudkip is also appearing as part of today’s festivities.

Shiny Pokemon have variant coloration than their normal counterparts and are usually quite rare. Community Day is a unique opportunity to catch one of these rare Pokemon as their appearance rate is boosted during the event. As the chosen Community Day Pokemon spawns frequently during the event, it’s not uncommon to encounter multiple Shiny Pokemon during the event.

If you want to grab one of these usually rare Pokemon, you should find an area with lots of PokeStops that is frequented by other Pokemon Go players. Players usually add lures to PokeStops during Community Day events, so you’ll likely have even more opportunity to encounter Mudkip (and its Shiny variant) at the event.

Other perks for participating in Community Day include getting three times the normal amount of XP for catching Pokemon. In addition, any Mudkip evolved all the way to Swampert will know the Charge move Hydro Cannon, a powerful Water-type move. Swampert can’t usually learn Hydro Cannon, so today is a rare opportunity to get a Swampert with that moveset. A Hydro Cannon Swampert is among the most powerful Water-type Pokemon in the game, so don’t miss your chance to grab one!

Pokemon Go‘s Community Day event will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM local time. Most of the United States is experiencing a heat wave, so be sure to plan accordingly.