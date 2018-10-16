Pokemon Go to Nerf Its Three Best Gym Defenders in Upcoming Rebalance

Pokemon Go is about to make its three most popular gym defenders a lot easier to take down.

Earlier this month, Pokemon Go announced that it would rebalance Pokemon stats to make Defense and Stamina stats more relevant, especially in gym battles. Yesterday, fans got a first look at what that rebalance would entail, as game developers briefly switched Pokemon stats before rolling them back due to a bug involving HP.

While the new stats were only visible for a short period of time, players were able to get a decent idea as to what the rebalance will entail. Most Pokemon will get a minor boost in their CP due to the new stat calculations, but three Pokemon in particular will get heavily nerfed when the rebalance is implimented permanently.

Blissey, Chansey, and Snorlax, the three Pokemon considered to be the best gym defenders due to their combination of high HP and defense, will be severely nerfed by the upcoming rebalance. Blissey’s Defense stat is being reduced by 60 points and its Stamina stat dropped by 14 points, meaning that its CP will by a whopping 462 points (or a 14% decrease.) Similarly, Chansey’s Defense is dropping by 48 points and its Stamina is dropping by 13 points, which results in a 214 point CP decrease (a 14% decrease).

Snorlax’s stats are being hit a little less harshly, with its Defense is getting reduced by 21 points, which results in a 130 CP decrease or about 4%.

The three Pokemon are among a handful of Pokemon that are being negatively impacted by the change. Other “high bulk” Pokemon like Rhydon and Slaking are also being affected, although Rhydon’s decrease will be offset by the fact its getting another evolution with the introduction of new “Gen 4” Pokemon.

While Blissey, Chansey, and Snorlax are all being nerfed, the three Pokemon will still be considered the best gym defenders in the upcoming rebalance….but they’ll be much easier to beat in gyms. Since all three Pokemon are weak to fighting types, it might be a good idea to pair the Pokemon with a strong Psychic-Type Pokemon like Alakazam if you want to keep gyms under your team’s control.

