Pokemon Go Deletes Tweet Seemingly Mocking Fans Over Remote Raid Changes

It's been a contentious few weeks between fans of Pokemon Go and developer Niantic. The company recently made massive changes to the game's Remote Raids, and is well aware that players are unhappy about it. On April 20th, the game's official Twitter account posted a now-deleted Tweet in which it claimed that reviews for "going outside" are 95% fresh with an audience score of 100%. The Tweet also contained the hashtag #getoutside. Naturally, fans expressed a lot of frustration with the developer, particularly since Niantic has been carefully avoiding the Remote Raid issue.

While the Tweet has been deleted, readers can find a screenshot in the Tweet from @RockPaperSlark embedded below.

Remote Raids have been a big part of Pokemon Go over the last few years, allowing players the opportunity to enjoy Raids, even when they can't do so in person. On April 6th, the price of individual Remote Raid passes nearly doubled, going from 100 coins to 195, while a three-pack sprang up to 525 coins. The company also set a limit on the number of Remote Raids that players can participate in per day, capping that number at five. The moves were made in an effort to get players participating in Raids outdoors with other in-person players. However, Niantic has failed to acknowledge that there are issues that physically prevent players from enjoying the game outdoors. Players have even suggested adding incentives to in-person Raids, as opposed to disincentives to Remote Raids, but Niantic continues to ignore the community.

It's unclear if the Tweet in question was meant as a dig at players, or if Niantic simply rushed to remove it once it realized the connotation. Regardless, as much as the Pokemon Go developer would like to hope this controversy will go away, things don't seem to be changing. Niantic has made the game a lot less accessible than it once was, and while the company seems to be under the impression this will help the game in the long run, players are being alienated instead.

