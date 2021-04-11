Pokemon Fan Creates Original Pokemon Using All Three Johto Starters

✖

Pokemon Gold and Silver holds a special place in the hearts of many franchise fans, and part of that appeal comes from the game's new Pokemon. Several of the monsters went on to become fan favorites, including its starters, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. Players had to choose between the three at the start of the game, but what if they didn't have to? AryxaArt on Reddit created an entire evolutionary line that perfectly captures the designs of the three Johto starters and their evolved forms. It certainly looks like an appealing option for those struggling to pick a favorite!

The original Reddit post from AryxaArt can be found embedded below.

It's really interesting to see the ways that AryxaArt has integrated elements from each Pokemon to make them stand out. All three designs are well balanced between the Pokemon represented, which can't have been an easy task! The Johto starters and their evolved forms have very distinctive looks, and each one is well represented by the artist. Clearly, a lot of thought went into each of these designs. Unfortunately, AryxaArt did not share names for the three designs, but several of their fellow posters tried to come up with some name amalgams that fit.

The idea of combining starter Pokemon goes back to the earliest days of the Pokemon anime. AryxaArt's final design for the three Pokemon almost feels reminiscent of Venustoise, a creature that appeared briefly in the anime episode The Ghost of Maiden's Peak. In that episode, Gastly creates a fusion of Venusaur and Blastoise in order to scare Ash's Bulbasaur and Squirtle. It's impossible to say whether or not that episode inspired this fusion, but the concept seems somewhat similar.

Over the last 25 years, Pokemon fans have come up with a lot of creative designs of their own! The Pokemon world has clearly inspired a lot of passion from players, and it's always interesting to see how fans channel that. While Gold and Silver players will never have the option of adding these particular Pokemon to their in-game teams, AryxaArt's designs do offer an interesting idea of how the monsters would look combined together.

What do you think of this Pokemon fan art? Which of the designs is your personal favorite?