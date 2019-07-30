These Pokemon Lamps and Alarm Clocks Will Brighten Your Day

A line of official Pokemon lamps and alarm clocks has just been released that will make going to sleep in the dark less scary and getting up at the crack of dawn less miserable. It all starts with the Eevee, Charmander, and Pikachu alarm clocks, which are available to pre-order right here for $47.99 – $54.99 with free shipping slated for September. All of the clocks display the hour, date, and room temperature with an LED figure on top that emits a soft and soothing glow. The Poke Ball Charmander and Pikachu versions also include an FM radio.

In addition to the alarm clocks, there are also a series of 10 – 16-inch LED Snorlax, Pikachu, and Jigglypuff lamps with multiple lighting modes that can be controlled with a remote. Again, these lamps emit a soft glow which would make them ideal night lights. You can pre-order them all right here for $47.99 – $77.99 with free shipping slated for September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quantities are limited on all of these new Pokemon items apparently, so get your pre-orders in while you can. This is especially true of the alarm clocks as they will be popular. We can also see the Snorlax and Jigglypuff lamps moving pretty quick. On a side note, a Pokemon wireless Poke Ball speaker was also released alongside the lamps that can be pre-ordered here for $54.99. It probably won’t deliver the best sound, but it is going to be pretty portable – not to mention fun.

In other Pokemon product news, Funko recently announced a new Pop figure in the Pokemon lineup – a very adorable Squirtle! It’s available to pre-order on Amazon now along with the previously released Charmander and Bulbasaur.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.