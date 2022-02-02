Pokemon Legends: Arceus Detail Can Only Be Appreciated by Gen 4 Players

An early location discovered in Pokemon Legends: Arceus can only be fully appreciated by those who have played the original Pokemon Brilliant and Diamond games. The new Pokemon game, which was released last week, is set in a past era of what players know as the Sinnoh region. As such, the game contains countless landmarks and areas from the Sinnoh region, with some areas either named after the future locations of cities and villages or representing geographical landmarks that players visit in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

One such spot can be found in the opening area Obsidian Fieldlands. Close to the opening base camp is Floaro Gardens, an area that will eventually become Floaroma Town in the modern day Pokemon games. But while Floaroma Town is known for its expansive flower gardens and meadows, Floaro Gardens is nothing more than a dull brown spot in the ground where no plant grows. This matches the lore surrounding the town, as the townspeople in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (and its remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl) note that the area surrounding the town was once a “desolate hill” where nothing would grow. While townspeople attempted to grow flowers there were unsuccessful until someone expressed thanks for “the blessings of nature” which caused the entire hill to burst into flowers.

Players can actually experience this bit of Sinnoh lore firsthand by completing the request “A Token of Gratitude,” which involves the Diamond Clan member Mai looking for a mysterious Pokemon who helped her as a flower. After players receive the Gracidea Flower from Mai, they can travel to Floaro Gardens. From there, a cutscene will trigger in which Mai will thank the mysterious Pokemon and the entire area will suddenly bloom with flowers. After the cut scene is finished, players can battle and capture the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin.

While most Pokemon fans always suspected that Floaroma Town’s flowers were created by Shaymin, who is known as the Gratitude Pokemon and has the ability to cause flowers to bloom, it’s pretty interesting to see a bit of Pokemon lore come to life. Of course, there’s more bits of Pokemon lore that players can witness firsthand in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is available now.