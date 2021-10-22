Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fans are Loving the Game’s Latest Regional Variants

Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t set to release on Nintendo Switch until early next year, but Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have been slowly pulling back the curtain on some of the game’s new regional variants. After revealing Hisuian Growlithe and Braviary back in August, today, Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark were revealed through an ominous new video. The two Pokemon will be Normal and Ghost-types this time around, and that fact was brilliantly conveyed in a found footage style, as Zoroark attacked the filmmaker. While that gave the video a creepy quality, it didn’t stop fans from fully embracing these new variants!

Following the video’s release, many Pokemon fans have taken to social media to share their love for Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark. Like Hisuian Growlithe before them, there has even been a plethora of fan art of the pair! That’s a pretty strong testament to these new designs, and it will be interesting to see how they get embraced when the game releases. It seems like a safe bet that Hisuian Zoroark might become a staple of some teams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark!

Fan art is coming faster and faster these days!

https://twitter.com/voidcaII/status/1451319314192244743

Zorua already had a lot of fans to begin with.

https://twitter.com/tadleaf/status/1451318758375661568

This Pokemon has clearly made its way into some hearts.

https://twitter.com/HikaruMuto44/status/1451318725832028166

Pokemon Center has to be on it already.

https://twitter.com/ShadowBakura_/status/1451318477042720770

It’s great to see fans so excited.

https://twitter.com/BobCentral3/status/1451317762509393924

The cuteness cannot be denied.

https://twitter.com/NeonKoopa/status/1451316628239572994

That’s a strong compliment!

https://twitter.com/HuldraInside/status/1451316771068256256

Tom Nook confirmed for Pokemon Legends.