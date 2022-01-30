Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mythical Mystery Solution Found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The solution to one of Pokemon Legends: Arceus’s biggest mysteries can be found hidden away in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Last year, ComicBook.com pointed out a potential teaser in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that hinted at either a new Qwilfish form or a potential Qwilfish evolution. With the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, we now know that this tease is in fact an important clue for a Mythical mystery in the brand new game.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players are given the “The Sea’s Legend,” which tasks players with catching a Pokemon seen by Professor Laventon. The only clue that players are given is that it might be tied to “The Sea’s Legend.” Those who have completed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl might remember that “The Sea’s Legend” is the name of a book found in the Canalave City Library that refers to a myth involving three Pokemon accompanying a human to meet a Pokemon known only as “the prince.” By recreating this legend, players can unlock an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Manaphy and her offspring Phione,

In order to unlock the encounter, players must have a Mantyke, a Buizel, and an Overqwil (AKA a Qwilfish with “huge spikes” in their party. With that group of Pokemon, they should then ride Basculegion and travel through the rock formation at the edge at Sand’s Reach that resembles the pincer claws of a Pinsir during the evening. Once they do, they’ll receive a message with Manaphy’s cry, which unlocks the next part of the mission. From there, players can travel to Seaside Hollow, where they can battle and capture a Manaphy and three Phione. We’ll note that this is the first time that either Pokemon can be “caught” in a Pokemon game, as both were previously only available through events.

Interestingly, even though Manaphy is classified as a Mythical Pokemon (and Phione is usually considered to be a Mythical Pokemon, although that is a bit more open for debate), the game requires both Pokemon to be captured in order to unlock the final Arceus encounter. Two other Mythical Pokemon included in the game – Darkrai and Shaymin – are not required to unlock the Arceus encounter.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available on the Nintendo Switch.