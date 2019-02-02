Pokemon is Looking for Game Designers for New Mobile Game

The Pokemon Company is seeking out a game designer for some sort of new mobile game.

Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company posted a job listing for a game designer on its US website. The posting was notable as it stated that the game designer would be working on an upcoming mobile game.

“The Principal Game Designer will work within a team of designers, engineers, artists, producers, and tester to create an upcoming mobile game,” the job listing read. “We are looking for a creative individual that not only understands the secret sauce to fun games but also can communicate that vision to others. This candidate will spend a lot of time coordinating with both Studio leadership and individual contributors and must have fantastic people skills.”

The game designer will be working out of Bellevue, Washington, the US home of the Pokemon Company. What’s interesting is that it seems like The Pokemon Company is designing the game itself rather than partnering with another developer like they did with Pokemon Go. Most of the Pokemon Company’s other mobile games were developed by another game studio.

We know that Nintendo sees mobile gaming as an area of growth and has plans to release more mobile games in the future. With the success of Pokemon Go, it would make sense that the Pokemon Company would want to keep building its brand using a generation of fans who are more used to playing on their phone instead of a platform.

