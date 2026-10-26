Pokopia Leak Reveals Every Pokemon Being Added in Next DLC

A new leak has seemingly revealed every new Pokemon that will be coming to Pokemon Pokopia as part of the game’s next DLC. Back in August, the first expansion for Pokopia, called Bubbly Basin, became available and added a ton of new content and creatures to the game. Before the end of the year, Pokopia is known to be getting another expansion, but publisher Nintendo has yet to fully detail what it will involve. Now, ahead of its launch, we seem to know at the very least which Pokemon will be included.

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Thanks to new datamining of Pokemon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch 2, discoveries have been made about future Pokemon in the game. Specifically, dataminers found an extensive list of images of various Pokemon within Pokopia, with over 20 of the Pokemon featured not currently in the game. Based on this discovery, it’s all but guaranteed that these Pokemon are planned to be added in the coming months with the game’s second of three planned content drops.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon that should be joining Pokopia with DLC #2:

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Doduo

Dodrio

Snubbull

Granbull

Delibird

Skitty

Delcatty

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Cresselia

Petilil

Lilligant

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Milcery

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Dipplin

Hydrapple

While Nintendo has yet to formally reveal this new Pokopia expansion, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out about it. Currently, Nintendo has only confirmed that the next DLC will add accessories to the game for players to obtain, along with Snubbull as the lone confirmed Pokemon. Nintendo has also stressed that a new town won’t be added to Pokopia with this expansion, as was previously seen with Bubbly Basin.

Moving into 2027, a third Pokopia expansion is on the way, but information on this DLC is incredibly sparse. The only thing that Nintendo has said about this new content so far is that it will feature a new town, potentially making it the largest expansion for Pokopia of the three. However, Nintendo has yet to state with the DLC will actually be coming to the game, with a narrower window in 2027 not yet given.

If you’re looking to snatch up the Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass ahead of all of this new DLC releasing, you can currently buy it on the Nintendo eShop for $34.99. Not only will this grant you immediate access to Bubbly Basin, but all of these future DLC packs as well. Once we hear more directly from Nintendo about its release plans for these upcoming expansions, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]