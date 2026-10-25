4 Pokémon Games Perfect For a First-Time Nuzlocke (& 1 For a Friend’s Soul Link)

A “Nuzlocke” challenge is one of the more interesting ways to play older Pokémon games, imposing a new set of rules to follow that make the experience more challenging. Committing to a Nuzlocke means that fainting Pokémon are lost forever, therefore increasing the level of strategy you need to use to overcome a game’s toughest battles. With a Nuzlocke’s other optional rules including only being able to catch one new Pokémon per Route and not being able to switch Pokémon out during battle, some games in the series are perfectly suited for this type of hardcore playthrough.

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Players who transform an older Pokémon game into a Nuzlocke may want to do something similar with friends in another challenge called a “Soul Link.” This type of playthrough has all the same rules as a Nuzlocke, but with the added restriction that two or more players have “links” between the Pokémon they catch, meaning if one is lost, the other is too. The setting, progression, Pokémon variety, and battle difficulty of some Pokémon titles can set up a Nuzlocke or Soul Link well, depending on how you or your friends want to change how you play any of the iconic entries in the RPG series.

5. Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen – Nuzlocke

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Possibly the best entry-level Pokémon games to Nuzlocke are Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, the Generation 3 remakes of the original classics that started it all. These mainline games are not only more accessible due to their arrival on the Nintendo Switch 2 through a new port, but also represent the most straightforward Pokémon experiences for players to be used to. The Kanto region is uncomplicated in its presentation, with clear Gym battle progression and a predictable spread of available Pokémon to catch.

The original Kanto 151 Pokémon include a variety of strong contenders across types, giving players access to strong team members that can carry their Nuzlocke experience. For example, the two wild Snorlax you have to wake up and face in these game to progress can be an extremely powerful Pokémon on your side, even against the Elite Four or Champion. The Gen 3 systems splitting physical and special damage types makes the game’s mechanics easier to dive into, with less overall moves creating less confusion. For players who don’t understand the technical nuance that can be under the surface of a Pokémon game, a Nuzlocke here could be the perfect place to learn.

4. Pokémon X & Y – Nuzlocke

Pokémon X and Y are similar in nature to Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen when it comes to a Nuzlocke, being games with straightforward premises compared to other titles in the series. What makes these Gen 6 titles so enticing for a Nuzlocke is somewhat tied to Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire from the same Generation, as both introduce Mega Evolutions for players to use. Although you have to battle opposing Trainers with Mega Evolutions as well, unlike the Ruby and Sapphire remakes, you’ll see this far less in X and Y. In truth, you’ll have more access to this mechanic more than your enemies, making battles much easier as a result.

Having even one Mega Evolution can trivialize battles, but Pokémon X and Y is also great for Nuzlocke beginners due to how it makes leveling up your Pokemon much easier. The EXP Share given to you early in these games allows you to strengthen your team members without putting them at risk, letting you prepare for Gyms in relative safety. If you are imposing a level cap in your Nuzlocke, this can be a great way to grind quickly without issue too. While there aren’t as many tough battles in X or Y as there are in other Pokémon games, these titles can be good for those who want more time to learn how a Nuzlocke actually works.

3. Pokémon Platinum – Nuzlocke

Those looking for their first Nuzlocke to have a bit of an extra bite of challenge may want to consider Pokémon Platinum, the third entry in the Gen 4 Sinnoh region games from the Nintendo DS era. Gen 4 is often considered the best of the mainline games, and for good reason, as the Sinnoh Pokédex is arguably the most varied, containing Pokémon from almost every game that came before it. Although there is a lack of Fire-type Pokémon in this title, the team members you can get in Sinnoh are incredibly varied, allowing for Nuzlockes to never look quite the same.

The AI for Trainers in Pokémon Platinum is also a step up from other games, with your opponents more clever and possessing Pokémon with stronger move lists to counter your strategies. Everyone knows the infamous Champion battle against Cynthia being a challenge on a normal playthrough, so a Nuzlocke makes this encounter even more intense. Tough Gym leaders make the difficulty of Platinum much harder than Diamond or Pearl, but the game’s familiar framework might make it more comfortable for players who have played it casually already.

Unlike Pokémon Black and White, which lock players to mainly using Pokémon from its specific region, Pokémon Platinum opens the door for many Pokémon from past games to be used alongside new creatures native to Sinnoh. Quality ROM hacks like Pokémon Renegade Platinum expand this premise even more, giving players hundreds of more Pokemon to encounter in the wild. However, that ROM hack ramps up difficulty too, making it one of the hardest Nuzlockes out there for players who want their first experience to be full of trial and error.

2. Pokémon Emerald – Nuzlocke

Another great third entry in a Pokémon Generation is Pokémon Emerald, the last of the Hoenn region games that came out at a similar time to FireRed and LeafGreen. In many ways, Emerald is the definitive Gen 3 experience, featuring a refined Hoenn region established in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, with greater challenge offset by greater Pokémon variety. Much like Platinum, the Pokédex for Pokémon Emerald is far more complete here, giving you more chances to assemble a stronger team for the Nuzlocke challenge you’ll be embarking on.

This fan-favorite game has received countless praise for its balance of exploration and challenge, mixing in battles with opportunities to catch Pokémon pretty evenly. This can get slightly skewed in the other Pokémon games mentioned, with some Nuzlockes suffering because there are either too many battles in a row or huge gaps before the next one to make team building harder. Pokémon Emerald has a fantastic split between the two, with surprising rival battles preventing exploration from getting too lengthy, and Gyms not being too back-to-back at the same time.

If you’ve never tried to do a Nuzlocke before, Pokémon Emerald is a great one to start with, as it has multiple milestones that prevent the new rule set from becoming too overwhelming. Areas before Gyms have a variety of Routes you can catch new Pokémon on, but are also split in ways that prevent you from traveling too far from your points of progression. Individual Gyms are presented in a linear pattern that’s easy to follow, with defined areas of exploration near them that gives you everything you need to assemble new allies, train them, and see if your efforts will overcome a Nuzlocke’s parameters.

1. Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver – Soul Link

Perhaps the most enthralling journey you and a friend could go on is a Soul Link through Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, mainly for how these games give you both the Johto and Kanto regions to travel through. This extended journey can make the Nuzlocke shared between friends twice as engaging, turning the postgame into a natural extension of a fun idea. Having one player on HeartGold and another on SoulSilver makes the Soul Link even more interesting, as either player has access to Pokémon the other doesn’t, making their shared journey similar yet different.

These Gen 4 remakes of the Gen 2 classics have quite possibly the largest amount of Pokemon encounters out of any of the mainline games you could Nuzlocke or Soul Link. Although they don’t have the same variety as games like Pokémon Emerald or Platinum, HeartGold and SoulSilver have far more Pokémon than their original versions, giving players far more possibilities for their team. Solid battles never get too hard either, making Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver an ideal entry point for players who want to use a Soul Link for an unforgettable Pokémon experience.

What Pokémon game would you want to Nuzlocke or Soul Link? Let us know in the comments below!