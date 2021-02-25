Pokemon Announces Pokemon Presents for Friday

The Pokemon Company will release a Pokemon Presents on its YouTube channel tomorrow morning, revealing additional information about the franchise's upcoming plans. The upcoming video presentation will be released on Friday, February 26th at 10 AM ET. No other information was provided, but it is expected that this presentation will include the announcement of new games and other plans for the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary. Traditionally, the Pokemon Company uses Pokemon Presents to announce main series games and other upcoming projects. The Pokemon Presents will last 20 minutes.

❗ Get ready, Trainers. A Pokémon Presents video presentation will be taking place on the official Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow—Friday, February 26—at 7:00 a.m. PDT. 🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe–hit that bell to be the first in the loop! https://t.co/EWuPwUX9s2 pic.twitter.com/zisPK8Xa6e — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 25, 2021

Fans have waited all week for the announcement of a Pokemon Presents, which typically are reserved for new game announcements. The Pokemon Presents is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, which officially is February 27th. We'll likely get updates on a few known projects, such as New Pokemon Snap, Detective Pikachu 2, and Pokemon UNITE, along with the announcement of a few new video game projects.

The Pokemon Presents will likely be used to announce at least one new set of Pokemon games. Rumors have swirled for years that Game Freak is developing remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and various leaks have all but confirmed that the remakes are coming later this year. Other potential games are new Pokemon: Let's Go games, more spinoff games, or even a bundled Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch containing every previous Pokemon game. There's also some dormant projects that we could receive updates on, such as the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.

Obviously, tomorrow's Pokemon Presents will be the biggest news of the year for Pokemon fans. We'll have full coverage of the Pokemon Presents and all of its news as it happens.