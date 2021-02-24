Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes: Everything We Know

✖

Are we about to get Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes? That's what the online chatter certainly seems to suggest. Fans have been clamoring for remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for years, basically as soon as Game Freak released their last "main series" remakes back in 2014. With Pokemon Day just a few short days away, fans seem certain that we'll get Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes at long last. There is certainly a lot of circumstantial evidence that seems to support this, ranging from a bevy of different rumors from reputable sources to evidence seeded in past Pokemon games.

Here's what we know about prospective Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes:

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Website Leak

The biggest evidence we have of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes, and the evidence that most "insiders" are clinging to, comes from the official Pokemon website itself. Earlier this year, Pokemon enabled the URL diamondpearl.pokemon.com. While visiting that site led to a 403 error page, that suggested that the Pokemon webmaster was blocking users from accessing whatever was meant for that page.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Anniversary

This year marks the 15th year since the original release of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Game Freak doesn't often celebrate anniversary years for games - in fact, only Pokemon SoulSilver and HeartGold was released on a major anniversary year. But with the franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and Nintendo's wider embrace of Nintendo Switch remakes, it seems like a double anniversary seems like an especially opportune time to release remakes.

Missing Pokemon

One of the big controversies surrounding Pokemon Sword and Shield was that it blocked a number of Pokemon from being transferred into the game. Over 230 Pokemon don't appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with a disproportionate amount coming from the Sinnoh region. While "Gen 2" Pokemon technically have the highest percentage of Pokemon missing from Pokemon Sword and Shield with 44%, about 40% of all "Gen 4" Pokemon don't appear in the games either. That certainly seems to suggest that Game Freak has plans for those Pokemon, especially as its never released a "generation" of games without making it so that players can capture or otherwise obtain every Pokemon.

Rumored Features

Since the games haven't been announced, there's still a LOT we don't know about the new Pokemon games. It's widely expected that the games will be made with the same engine as Pokemon Sword and Shield, which means that the Pokemon games will share a visually distinctive look. A relatively persistent rumor claims that the games will include an "Arceus episode" that serves as post-game content similar to how Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire had the Delta Episode once players became champions.

Potential Announcement Dates

It's widely expected that the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games will be announced on or before Pokemon Day, which is February 27th. Since Pokemon Day falls on a Saturday, we'd expect an announcement to come either Thursday or Friday morning as part of a Pokemon Direct. That's all speculation on our ends, of course, but it does fit the pattern of how The Pokemon Company has announced previous Pokemon games.