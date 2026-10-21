Pokemon Insider Shares New Update on Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Switch Release

A reputable video game leaker has shared new information on the much-rumored Switch ports of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. In the wake of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen releasing on Switch earlier this year, a handful of insiders claimed that Nintendo would next be giving the same treatment to Ruby, Sapphire, and potentially Emerald. And while these ports of the classic Pokemon games have yet to be unveiled for Switch, a new rumor has shed light on what’s happening behind the scenes.

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According to Nick Baker, who has leaked accurate info in the past when it comes to Nintendo, the video game giant is no longer planning to release its new ports of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire on Switch in October. Baker previously reported that Ruby and Sapphire were expected to become available on Switch at some point this month, but now, that no longer seems to be the case. As for when they might now launch, Baker didn’t have a new release window to share, but didn’t shy away from the notion that these Pokemon games will still be landing on modern Nintendo platforms in the future.

With Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire no longer planned to arrive this month, it’s feasible that Nintendo could hold on to releasing these ports until 2027. In the coming month, Nintendo has major releases like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time planned to arrive, with Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to other platforms later in November. Because of this, it would seemingly be difficult for Nintendo to re-release Ruby and Sapphire in a window that would allow these ports to receive much attention.

If these Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire ports are being held onto until 2027, it’s likely that they would roll out close to Pokemon Day. This annual “holiday” that celebrates all things tied to Pokemon falls each year on February 27th, and is often accompanied by major new announcements with the franchise. In 2026, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company opted to release FireRed and LeafGreen near Pokemon Day, which shows that the companies could end up doing the same thing with Ruby and Sapphire in the future.

When do you think these rumored Switch versions of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire will finally end up releasing? And what other Pokemon games from the past would you like to see brought forward to Switch and Switch 2? Be sure to let me know down in the comments.