Nintendo Fans Uncover New Secret in Classic GameCube Game 23 Years Later

Nintendo fans have discovered a new secret this week in a classic GameCube game that launched 23 years ago. Back in 2003, the GameCube saw a number of fantastic games arrive that went on to become some of the most popular in the console’s history. Outside of big-name titles like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Mario Kart: Double Dash, 2003 also saw games like SoulCalibur 2, Mario Party 5, and Kirby Air Ride hitting the hardware as well. And while none of these GameCube games in mention are the ones that have had a new secret unearthed, it’s instead another beloved racing title that comes directly from Nintendo.

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Shared by user @nap1400 on social media recently, new cheat codes for F-Zero GX have been unearthed decades after the game’s arrival. Upon its launch in August 2003, F-Zero GX quickly became one of the most popular racing games to ever grace the GameCube. Despite this, Nintendo never followed it up with a proper sequel or new entry, which has resulted in F-Zero GX being the last 3D installment in the series.

Fortunately, for those who return to F-Zero GX occasionally, a new array of cheat codes in the game have been found. These codes are particularly notable as they unlock all of the content in F-Zero GX in its entirety. This even includes some content, like the gold race parts, which were previously thought to be exclusive to the Japanese version of the game for those who won in-person F-Zero GX events.

The reason that these cheat codes were likely never discovered is because of the manner in which they have to be inputted. The codes for the gold parts, in particular, have to be entered simultaneously on four controllers at the same time on GameCube. Because of this, the codes were ones that players could never discover on their own, which led to them essentially being a mystery.

To make this discovery even better, the cheat codes happen to still work on all versions of the game. This isn’t only true of the original release on GameCube, but also the Nintendo Switch Online iteration that Switch 2 owners can play. As a result, feel free to use these codes for yourself the next time you dive into F-Zero GX.

To find the full list of codes, you can view them below:

Cheat Codes for All Content

All AX Machines Unlocked: X Y < > Z Z > < Y X Z Z Y Y > > >

X Y < > Z Z > < Y X Z Z Y Y > > > Dark Schneider Unlocked: Z Z Z X X X X Y Y < < > > > Y Y

Z Z Z X X X X Y Y < < > > > Y Y All AX Courses Unlocked: X X < > Y Z Z Y < > X < > Z X > < Y Y

Gold Parts Unlock Codes

Requires 4 controllers to input the same code at once:

Thunderstorm parts: X Z Y Z X Z Y X

X Z Y Z X Z Y X El Dorado parts : X > X Z Y < < Z

: X > X Z Y < < Z Chrono Symphony parts: < > Z > < X > Z

< > Z > < X > Z Bahamut parts: Y Y Z > < Z X Y

Y Y Z > < Z X Y Glacator parts: > Z X < < > Z X

[H/T Nintendo Everything]